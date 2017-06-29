First Trailer for Jake Kasdan's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Movie

"This is a video game - which means we all have special skills." Sony Pictures has revealed the first two official trailers (US + international) for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the new big screen take on the Jumanji board game (though in this it's a video game). This movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan as glorified "avatar" versions of high school kids sucked into this game world. This also stars Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Rhys Darby, Madison Iseman, and Bobby Cannavale. This is made by comedy director Jake Kasdan, and looks much more adventurous and fun than the more thrilling and horrific first Jumanji movie, directed by Joe Johnston in 1995. The video game angle is a bit bland, and the rest of it doesn't look that good, but I'm still hoping it turns out okay. Your thoughts?

Here's the first official trailers for Jake Kasdan's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, from YouTube:

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game's jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji - you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves - or they'll be stuck in the game forever. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is directed by filmmaker Jake Kasdan, of the films Orange County, The TV Set, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Bad Teacher, and Sex Tape previously, along with a lot of TV work. The screenplay is written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinker, and Chris McKenna. Sony opens Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters everywhere starting December 20th in the heat of the holidays. First impression?