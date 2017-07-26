First Trailer for Joachim Trier's Super Powers Romance Film 'Thelma'

Meet Thelma. An international teaser trailer has debuted online for the new film from Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier (of Oslo August 31st, and Louder Than Bombs). Titled Thelma, the film tells the story of a young woman who moves to Oslo and begins to fall in love with another woman, discovering that she also has fantastic, terrifying "super" powers. Starring Eili Harboe as Thelma, as well as Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen. This will premiere first at the Norwegian International Film Festival in August, and will also play at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. I'm very intrigued, it looks like Trier (and co-writer Eskil Vogt) are trying to mix up the typical "super powers" story and give us something more frightening than exciting. The footage in the second half of this trailer is wild, they have my attention.

Here's the first international trailer for Joachim Trier's Thelma, direct from YouTube (via Dark Horizons):

Recently moved to Oslo to attend school, a young woman (Eili Harboe) falls in love and discovers that she possesses terrifying powers, in this supernatural thriller film. Thelma is directed by acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, of the films Reprise, Oslo August 31st, and Louder Than Bombs previously. The screenplay is co-written by Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and will likely play at other film festivals around the world as well. This is currently set to open in Norway in September, then Denmark in late November, with no other releases announced yet. The Orchard will distribute it in the US, but no date has been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?