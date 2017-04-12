MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit' Film About the Detroit Riot

by
April 12, 2017
Source: YouTube

Detroit Trailer

"I need you to survive the night." Annapurna has unveiled the first official trailer for the newest film from Kathryn Bigelow, titled simply Detroit, profiling the story of the infamous Detroit riot of 1967. The film features an ensemble cast of characters to tell the story of why so many citizens decided to rise up, and how the riot expanded so quickly to become so massive that the President had to send in federal troops to get things under control. The huge cast includes John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, Ben O'Toole, Hannah Murray, Anthony Mackie, Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith, Joseph David-Jones, Kaitlyn Dever, Jason Mitchell, John Krasinski, Jeremy Strong, and Laz Alonso. This looks like an intense, riveting, honest portrayal of what happened back then and I'm certainly looking forward to watching this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, direct from YouTube:

Detroit Movie

A police raid in Detroit in 1967 results in one of the largest citizen uprisings in the United States' history. Telling the true story of the infamous Detroit riot that took place in July of 1967, which lasted five days. Detroit is directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, of the films Near Dark, Blue Steel, Point Break, Strange Days, The Weight of Water, K-19: The Widowmaker, Mission Zero, The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and the short film Last Days previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Boal, who has worked with Bigelow previously on scripts for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Annapurna will release Detroit in theaters everywhere starting August 4th later this summer. Your first impression?

  • BigJohnson
    Meh
  • Oh Gilly...
  • Payne by name
    I'm surprised they didn't change the last three letters to make it Detriot...and see how many people notice.
    • dan
      interesting idea - you do wonder how many people can spell.
    • DAVIDPD
      LOL...that would have been very 2000's of them.
  • dan
    i've never been a fan of bigelows work; but, this is the best trailer I've seen this year - looks intense.
    • Even Strange days?
      • shiboleth
        That was indeed interesting film. A bit over tense at some points, but interesting ...
  • eurogibbon
    Jesus. Show me an American actor.
    • Jesus doesn't watch movies.
  • RAW_D
    Looks pretty intense...
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks very good. Boyega's star is still rising!!
  • cuckoozey
    That's one annoying poster.
  • shiboleth
    She finally made something worth thinking to watch ...

