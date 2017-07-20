First Trailer for Korean Action Film 'The Villainess' Starring Ok-bin Kim

"Let me show you what you made me into." Well Go USA has released the first official trailer for an action film from Korea titled The Villainess, which premiered out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. I heard some rave reviews of this and I definitely want to check it out. Ok-bin Kim stars as Sook-hee, a trained assassin who tries to become a stage actress after giving 10 years of service as an assassin. But her dark past comes creeping back and she must take things into her own hands to finish her work and be free once and for all. The full cast includes Eun-ji Jo, Seo-hyung Kim, Ha-kyun Shin, and Jun Sung. One review from Cannes says that its "dynamically staged, blood-drenched action sequences are a highlight." Based on all the buzz and footage from this trailer, I'm very excited to see this film. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Byung-gil Jung's The Villainess, direct from YouTube:

Sook-hee is a trained assassin who was born to kill. She was just a little girl when the training started in Yanbian, China. After the death of her mentor, when the chance of starting a new life was given to her, she came to South Korea as a government agent. They promised her that she will be free after ten years of service. So she begins her new life as a theatre actress. But soon two men – Joong-sang and Hyun-soo – appear in her new life. And she starts to discover deep dark secrets about her past. Eventually she take matters into her own hands. The Villainess is directed by Korean filmmaker Byung-gil Jung, of Action Boys and Confession of Murder previously. The screenplay is co-written by Byung-gil Jung and Byeong-sik Jung. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Well Go USA will release The Villainess in select theaters starting late summer this year - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in watching this?