First Trailer for Kosinski's 'Only the Brave' About Wildfire Firefighters

"It was the most beautiful and terrible thing I've ever seen." Sony Pictures has finally revealed a trailer for a movie called Only the Brave, telling the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. This was formerly titled Granite Mountain and then Granite Mountain Hotshots before they switched to Only the Brave. Directed by Tron Legacy's Joe Kosinski, Only the Brave is about an elite crew of firemen from Prescott, Arizona who battled a wildfire in Yarnell, AZ in June of 2013 that claimed the lives of 19 of their members. The huge cast includes Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Geoff Stults, Andie MacDowell, Ben Hardy, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly. This surprisingly looks pretty good, better than I was expecting. There seems to be an emotional side to it, along with the threat of the fire.

Here's the first official trailer for Joseph Kosinski's Only the Brave, direct from Sony's YouTube:

All men are created equal… then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. Only the Brave is directed by filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the films Tron Legacy and Oblivion previously. The screenplay is written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer. Sony Pictures will release Only the Brave in theaters everywhere starting on October 20th this fall. Interested?