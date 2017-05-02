First Trailer for Kumail Nanjiani's Indie Romantic Drama 'The Big Sick'

"The most authentic romantic comedy in years…" Amazon has debuted the trailer for Michael Showalter's The Big Sick, the highly acclaimed indie romantic comedy/drama about the real life love story between comedian Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to quite a bit of acclaim and rave reviews, though not everyone loved it. I was mixed on it, too long and it doesn't always work, but it has heart and tells a good story. Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself, Kumail, a Pakistan-born aspiring comedian living in Chicago who meets and falls in love with Emily Gordon. Gordon is played by Zoe Kazan, even though the real Emily Gordon only shares a screenwriting credit. The cast includes Holly Hunter and Ray Romano as Gordon's parents. You'll definitely be hearing a lot about this, so take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Showalter's The Big Sick, direct from YouTube:

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he's never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart. The Big Sick is directed by filmmaker Michael Showalter, of the films The Baxter and Hello, My Name Is Doris previously. The screenplay is written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Amazon will release The Big Sick in theaters starting on June 23rd, expanding nationwide in July. Your thoughts?