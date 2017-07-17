First Trailer for 'Leatherface' - A Prequel to 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

"Witness the beginning of your end." Lionsgate Premiere has debuted the first official red band trailer for the horror prequel Leatherface, telling the story of the upbringing of the man who would eventually become known as "Leatherface". This is the long-awaited official prequel to Tobe Hooper's original horror classic, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from 1974. In this film, Jessica Madsen plays one of four young inmates from a mental hospital - the other three played by Sam Coleman, Sam Strike, and James Bloor. They kidnap a nurse, played by Vanessa Grasse, and take her on a "road trip from hell" while being pursued by a vengeful sheriff. The full cast also includes Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, and Julian Kostov. This looks pretty crazy, violent as all hell, bloody as all hell, hopefully what fans have been waiting for. Fire it up below.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Bustillo & Maury's Leatherface, from Bloody Disgusting:

In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriffs' daughter dead. Years later, he kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with 3 other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, the teen goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster known now as Leatherface. Leatherface is co-directed by French filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, of the horror films Inside, Livid, and Among the Living previously. The screenplay is written by Seth M. Sherwood. Lionsgate Premiere will be releasing Leatherface in select theaters + on VOD starting October 20th this fall, just in time for Halloween. You in?