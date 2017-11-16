First Trailer for Live-Action 'Rampage' Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson

"Oh, what, you didn't know about the 30 foot wolf?" Warner Bros has launched the first official trailer for Rampage, the live-action version of the classic 1980s video game about apes and monsters destroying city buildings. Yeah, they actually went and made this. Can you believe it?! Rampage the movie, get out of town! From the director of San Andreas and Incarnate, Rampage follows a primatologist named Davis Okoye, played by Dwayne Johnson, who shares a bond with the big white ape George. Suddenly something weird causes him to start growing in size fast. The full cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Naomie Harris, Marley Shelton, Jake Lacy, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, Joey Thurmond, and P.J. Byrne. You shouldn't be surprised to hear that this looks fun, but it also looks like CGI mania. Yes, there is building smashing. I prefer this Dwayne Johnson over the one in Jumanji any day.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Peyton's Rampage, direct from WB's YouTube:

Primatologist Davis Okoye (played by Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend. Rampage is directed by American filmmaker Brad Peyton, of Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, and Incarnate previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, and Ryan Condal.. Warner Bros will release Rampage in theaters everywhere starting April 20th, 2018 next spring.