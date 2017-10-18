First Trailer for Louis C.K.'s Latest Twisted Comedy 'I Love You, Daddy'

"A girl that age is getting into trouble…" The Orchard has debuted the first trailer for indie comedy I Love You, Daddy, the latest film from Louis C.K. that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall to rave reviews. The timing of this film almost seems eerily coincidental and relevant to recent headlines about the film industry. I Love You, Daddy is about a successful TV writer who freaks out when daughter becomes the interest of an aging filmmaker with an appalling past. Conceived in the high style of 1940s Hollywood, with lustrous B&W 35mm photography and a soaring orchestral score, it "blends a classic look with Louis C.K.'s raucous modern comic sensibility to tell the story of a flawed man's struggle to connect with his daughter and get back on his feet as an artist." This stars Louis C.K., Chloe Moretz, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Edie Falco, and Helen Hunt. Looks fantastic, hope I get a chance to see it soon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy, direct from YouTube:

A bittersweet comedy about successful TV writer/producer Glen Topher (C.K.), who panics when his spoiled 17-year-old daughter China (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts spending time with 68-year-old Leslie Goodwin (John Malkovich), a legendary film director with a reputation for dating underage girls. I Love You, Daddy is both written and directed by prolific comedian-actor-filmmaker Louis C.K., director of the films Tomorrow Night and Pootie Tang previously, as well as many episodes of his TV shows "Louie" and "Horace and Pete". The screenplay is based on a story by Vernon Chatman and Louis C.K. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall. The Orchard will release Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy in select theaters starting November 17th coming up soon. First impression? Who's in for this one?