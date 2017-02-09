First Trailer for Magic Box Horror Film 'Wish Upon' Starring Joey King

"Its given me everything: money, love." "At what cost?" Broad Green has revealed a trailer for a horror film titled Wish Upon, about a teenager in high school who starts messing around with a mysterious magic box that her father brings home one day. The box grants her wishes that she uses to make her life better, but of course things start to go wrong and different people start to die after she makes a wish. This reminds me a bit of Richard Kelly's The Box. Joey King (seen in The Conjuring, White House Down, Wish I Was Here, Stonewall) stars, along with Sherilyn Fenn, Ryan Phillippe, Elisabeth Röhm, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sydney Park and Alice Lee. This actually looks fun, I always love mystery boxes. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for John R. Leonetti's Wish Upon, originally from Yahoo:

Years after her mother's suicide, 17-year-old Clare Shannon is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes. While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Wish Upon is directed by filmmaker & cinematographer John R. Leonetti (of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, The Butterfly Effect 2, Annabelle previously), from a screenplay written by Barbara Marshall. Broad Green Pictures will release Leonetti's Wish Upon in theaters starting June 30th this summer. Interested in this?