First Trailer for Martin Campbell's 'The Foreigner' Starring Jackie Chan

"Never push a good man too far." A trailer has debuted for the action film The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan in a serious role as a man who goes for revenge when the police do nothing to help him. This is the latest film from Martin Campbell, director of GoldenEye, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, and Green Lantern; adapted from a book called "The Chinaman". Chan plays a father who tries to get revenge when his daughter is killed in an IRA bombing, leading him right up to the politicians involved. The full cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Katie Leung, Simon Kunz, Rory Fleck Byrne, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Stephen Hogan, and Dermot Crowley. This seems like an quietly intense story of a man who goes to war against everyone when no one else will do anything. Footage looks great, I'm totally in for this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Campbell's The Foreigner, direct from YouTube:

The IRA took his family. The police looked the other way. Now he must get revenge. "It was important for me to do a role that was more serious, with a lot of emotion," Jackie Chan told USA Today. "To prepare, I imagined what it would be like to be the father dealing with that situation." The Foreigner is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Martin Campbell, of Criminal Law, Defenseless, No Escape, GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro, Vertical Limit, Beyond Borders, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, and Green Lantern previously. The screenplay is written by David Marconi; adapted from Stephen Leather's 1992 novel "The Chinaman". STX Entertainment will release The Foreigner in theaters starting October 13th later this fall.