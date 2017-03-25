MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

March 25, 2017
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Trailer

"All this anger, man… It just begets greater anger." Fox Searchlight has revealed an official trailer for the new dark comedy from filmmaker Martin McDonagh, of the movies In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths previously. The title is Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is quite an impressive title for a film, but I like it because it is so unique. The film is about exactly what the title says - three billboards outside of the town of Ebbing, Missouri that are purchased by a local resident who is upset about a lack of any progress from the police to discover who murdered her daughter. Frances McDormand stars as the woman at the center of it all, and the exceptional ensemble cast also includes Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Abbie Cornish, Kathryn Newton, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, and Lucas Hedges. This seems like it's going to be such an outstanding film, perhaps a big sleeper hit if it's as good as it looks.

First trailer (+ poster) for McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, from YouTube:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Poster

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is both written and directed by British filmmaker Martin McDonagh, of the films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths previously. This is rumored to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Fox Searchlight will then release McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri sometime in 2017, but an exact date has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

  • Efterklang
    Looks like it'll be worth watching for McDormand alone. In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths were both great, so I'll see this.
  • cuckoozey
    Wow, looks solid. Great trailer too...
  • Moe
    Looks awesome!
  • grimjob
    ANUS Fantastic! McDormand is going to own this. Loved In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths was fun. Great cast, can't wait for this.
  • shiboleth
    As already stated, the director is right and the cast is solid. So, yes ...
    • Bo
      I agree...I loved In Bruges, but hated, hated Seven Psychopaths. This trailer made me laugh several times so I'm giving the director here another shot. I also like his brother's films like The Guard and Cavalry. I know a lot of folks disagree with me regarding 7 psychos but it just didn't work for me and was just awful in my opinion. Which, of course, I'm totally correct...lol...at least to me...lol...cheers, shiboleth!
      • shiboleth
        Thank you, Bo, for saying this. I agree with you regarding difference between In Bruges and Seven Psychopats. I really wanted to like Seven Psychopaths, but just couldn't since it was an outright mess. I believe there were good ideas (cast was very good), but got lost on the way to realization. As for The Guard and Calvary (which made B. Gleeson a bit immortal as an actor), that were very good films. So, again something to agree, huh? Cheers Bo ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Pretty much down for anything John Hawkes agrees to be in.
  • Woody, Sam and Frances in the same movie. I must watch this.
  • So funny. Can't wait for this one.
  • thejon93rd
    I was sold from the get-go. In Bruges is one of my favourite movies of all-time and Seven Psychopaths was the perfect follow-up. This movie just looks awesome. I can already see Frances McDormand being nominated for an Oscar with this role, she really seems to be at home with this kind of enraged character. Can't wait to check this out.
  • Mark
    Oh my god this looks awesome. This is a group of actors I wouldn't miss together in any event, let alone with writing as great as this. This looks amazing!
  • mark99k
    First time in years I've been so fired up by a trailer. Frances M rocks anything she's in, and if freaking Peter Dinklage signed on I know it'll be worth seeing.

FACEBOOK + LINKS