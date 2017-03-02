First Trailer for Eerie Found Footage Sci-Fi Horror 'Phoenix Forgotten'

"I shouldn't have brought you guys out here." Cinelou Releasing & Freestyle Releasing have unveiled the first trailer for a mysterious, eerie sci-fi horror film titled Phoenix Forgotten, about a group of kids who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in 1997. The film is being billed as a Blair Witch-esque found footage thriller about these kids who went into the desert on the night lights were seen above Phoenix. The "unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition." The cast includes Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews, Luke Spencer Roberts; with Wes Ball, T.S. Nowlin, Ridley Scott, Mark Canton, and Courtney Solomon producing. This definitely looks creepy, and it definitely looks like they want to replicate the Blair Witch concept, but with aliens in Arizona. Have a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Justin Barber's Phoenix Forgotten, direct from YouTube:

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as "The Phoenix Lights", and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. On the anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed… Phoenix Forgotten is directed by Justin Barber, making his directorial debut after a short film and graphics work previously. The screenplay is by T.S. Nowlin and Justin Barber. Cinelou will release Phoenix Forgotten in select theaters starting April 21st.