First Trailer for Netflix's Film 'Girlfriend's Day' Starring Bob Odenkirk

"I hate optimistic people. They bum me out with their upbeat attitude." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a dark comedy called Girlfriend's Day, co-written by and starring Bob Odenkirk as a greeting card writer. The wacky plot involves Odenkirk getting entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a new holiday: Girlfriend's Day. It's described as a "clever and quirky story about love, loss and the worst place to get a paper cut." The full cast includes Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr, Stacy Keach, Rich Sommer, June Diane Raphael, Andy Richter, Stephanie Courtney and Echo Kellum. This looks much darker and weirder than expected, but I'm not so sure about this one.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Michael Paul Stephenson's Girlfriend's Day, from Netflix's YouTube:

Ever wonder who penned the perfect words to the Mother's Day card you sent last year? Or the hilarious birthday card you gave your best friend? A master of words, that's who. Meet Ray Wentworth (Bob Odenkirk), once a king of the wordsmith world, and now a down-on-his-luck romance card writer. In an effort to recapture the feelings that once made him the greatest, he gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a newly crowned holiday: Girlfriend’s Day. Girlfriend's Day is directed by Michael Paul Stephenson, of The American Scream and Best Worst Movie previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Von Hoffman, Bob Odenkirk and Philip Zlotorynski. Netflix will release Girlfriend's Day streaming online starting February 14th, Valentine's Day, this winter. Anyone curious?