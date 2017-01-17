MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Netflix's Film 'Girlfriend's Day' Starring Bob Odenkirk

by
January 17, 2017
Source: YouTube

Girlfriend's Day Trailer

"I hate optimistic people. They bum me out with their upbeat attitude." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a dark comedy called Girlfriend's Day, co-written by and starring Bob Odenkirk as a greeting card writer. The wacky plot involves Odenkirk getting entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a new holiday: Girlfriend's Day. It's described as a "clever and quirky story about love, loss and the worst place to get a paper cut." The full cast includes Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr, Stacy Keach, Rich Sommer, June Diane Raphael, Andy Richter, Stephanie Courtney and Echo Kellum. This looks much darker and weirder than expected, but I'm not so sure about this one.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Michael Paul Stephenson's Girlfriend's Day, from Netflix's YouTube:

Girlfriend's Day Poster

Ever wonder who penned the perfect words to the Mother's Day card you sent last year? Or the hilarious birthday card you gave your best friend? A master of words, that's who. Meet Ray Wentworth (Bob Odenkirk), once a king of the wordsmith world, and now a down-on-his-luck romance card writer. In an effort to recapture the feelings that once made him the greatest, he gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a newly crowned holiday: Girlfriend’s Day. Girlfriend's Day is directed by Michael Paul Stephenson, of The American Scream and Best Worst Movie previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Von Hoffman, Bob Odenkirk and Philip Zlotorynski. Netflix will release Girlfriend's Day streaming online starting February 14th, Valentine's Day, this winter. Anyone curious?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • grimjob
    Looks awesome! I've loved Odenkirk for 20 years now, will definitely watch this.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS