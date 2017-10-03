First Trailer for Netflix's Horror 'The Babysitter' Starring Judah Lewis

"This Friday the 13th - brush your teeth, put on your PJs, and run like hell." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a new horror comedy titled The Babysitter, from director McG (who has resigned from Hollywood and moved over to Netflix, thankfully). The movie is about a young boy who has the hots for his babysitter. When she brings her friends over to his house for a night of fun, he discovers they're actually part of a satanic cult. Then it twists into a fun survival horror, where he must fight back and figure out how to make it through the night. Starring Judah Lewis as the kid, with Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Emily Alyn Lind, and Andrew Bachelor. This actually doesn't look so bad, it's bloody and violent and seemingly quite funny, who would've thought. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for McG's The Babysitter, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Cole (Judah Lewis) is madly in love with his babysitter (Samara Weaving) Bee. She's hot, funny, and popular. One night, in a moment of defiance, Cole secretly stays up his bedtime to discover she's actually a cold-blooded killer who's in league with the Devil. He now must spend his night evading Bee's band of killers who will stop at nothing to prevent Cole from spilling their dark secret. It's up to Cole to survive the night (and blow up a few people along the way). The Babysitter is directed by American filmmaker McG, of the films Charlie's Angels (+ Full Throttle), We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation, This Means War, and 3 Days to Kill previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Duffield (Jane Got a Gun). Netflix will release McG's The Babysitter streaming exclusively starting October 13th this month. Anyone interested?