MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson' Doc

by
September 12, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

"Don't play detective yourself…" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, the latest film from the director of the Academy Award-nominated How to Survive a Plague. David France's new doc is about a civil rights activist named Marsha P. Johnson. She was found dead in the Hudson River in 1992, though there was no investigation because the NYPD ruled it a suicide. Johnson was the "beloved, self-described 'street queen' of NY's gay ghetto" who fought for many great human rights changes back in the 1970s. The doc re-examines her death and dives deeper into what might've happened, spending time with Marsha's old friend and fellow activist Victoria Cruz. After being blown away by How to Survive a Plague, I'll watch anything by David France. This looks very compelling.

The trailer (+ poster) for David France's doc The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, on YouTube:

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson Poster

Who killed Marsha P Johnson? When the beloved, self-described "street queen" of NY's gay ghetto was found floating in the Hudson River in 1992, the NYPD chalked it up as a suicide and refused to investigate. However, as shown in Academy Award nominated director and journalist David France's new film, it's a decision many questioned. Having played a pivotal role in the previous year's Stonewall Riots, in 1970, Johnson and fellow trans icon Sylvia Rivera formed the world's first trans-rights organization, STAR (Street Transvestites Action Revolutionaries). And despite their many challenges over the years – homelessness, illness, alcoholism – Marsha and Sylvia ignited a powerful and lasting civil rights movement for gender nonconforming people. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson is directed by filmmaker / journalist David France, of How to Survive a Plague previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Netflix will release the doc in both select theaters + streaming starting October 6th.

Find more posts in Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK