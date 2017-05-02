First Trailer for New Hayao Miyazaki Documentary 'Never-Ending Man'

"I'm a weak, used-up old man." Another Miyazaki documentary? Why not! More the better, I say. Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki is another new documentary about the life and work of master animator & filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. A few years ago, we were treated to the wonderful documentary Kingdom of Dreams and Madness profiling Studio Ghibli and its founders. This new documentary focuses specifically on Miyazaki and also focuses on his return to animation and first experiments with CGI filmmaking. This one is also in Japanese with voice-over and subtitles in English, and will air on TV in Japan this summer, though we don't know when it'll show up elsewhere. Director Kaku Arakawa was asked what he had learned from Miyazaki and he said: "he made me realise that if your passions are aroused, you could do anything."

Here's the first trailer for Kaku Arakawa's documentary Never-Ending Man, from Vimeo (via LWL):

Description: In 2013, Oscar-winning film director and animator, Hayao Miyazaki, suddenly announced his retirement at the age of 72. But after an encounter with young CGI artists, the director of Spirited Away decided to embark on a new artistic endeavour. This candid documentary follows Miyazaki as he crafts his first CGI film in an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait filmed over two years. Never-Ending Man is directed by filmmaker Kaku Arakawa. "When I started filming and following Miyazaki for this documentary, he kept saying that 'I am just a retired old man'," Arakawa tells LWLies, "but when he started working together with young CGI artists, I could see his fire started blazing again." Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki will air on NHK WORLD TV in Japan starting June 3rd and June 4th. We'll be following for more release plans, as we don't know when or if it will play in US theaters. Stay tuned. Your thoughts?