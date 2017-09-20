First Trailer for New 'Tomb Raider' with Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft

"Her legend begins." It's time to finally meet the new Lara Croft. Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for the new Tomb Raider movie, based on the popular video game series about adventurer Lara Croft. Swedish actress Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft this time around, playing a young woman living in London who decides to travel to a mysterious island in an attempt to figure out what happened to her eccentric adventurer father. As expected, there is a tomb she'll raid and lots of other crazy things in this, including various video game-esque action scenes like swinging spiked logs and more. The full cast includes Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, and Alexandre Willaume. This seems like a nice follow up to WB's Wonder Woman, about another ass-kicking independent woman. I'm hoping it isn't as bad as pretty much every other video game movie, because the curse still isn't broken.

Here's the first official trailer (+ featurette / poster) for Roar Uthaug's Tomb Raider, from WB's YouTube:

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was young. Now a young woman, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can't understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who – against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit-must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. Tomb Raider is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug, of the films The Wave, Escape, Magic Silver, and Cold Prey previously. The screenplay is written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Warner Bros releases Tomb Raider in theaters everywhere starting March 16th, 2018.