First Trailer for Oil Fields Indie 'Boomtown' Featuring Dwight Yoakam

"Have you ever been to North Dakota?" The Orchard has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Boomtown, set in the oil fields of North Dakota. This fictional story follows John 'JT' Turner, played by Tyler Riggs, who leaves his family and his hometown to travel up to Williston and work in the booming oil industry. His journey is filled with setbacks and great challenges as documented in this portrayal of the relentless pursuit of the American Dream (e.g. make a lot of money doing crappy hard work). The full cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Rachel Brosnahan, Dwight Yoakam, and Jocelin Donahue. This reminds me to recommend, once again, one of the best documentaries I've seen in years - The Overnighters - which was filmed in/around Williston. This looks solid, without any over-dramatized aspects, thankfully. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sabyn Mayfield's Boomtown, direct from YouTube:

Our film follows one man's journey across the country to Williston, North Dakota, home of the modern day Gold Rush. In an effort to make ends meet, John 'JT' Turner leaves his family behind to pursue a grueling, yet highly coveted, job in a now booming oil industry. Along the way, he encounters trials and tribulations shared by thousands of Americans every year as they try to stake their claim on the American Dream. Boomtown is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sabyn Mayfield, making his feature directorial debut after numerous music videos and short films previously. The screenplay is written by Sabyn Mayfield, from a story by Mayfield and David Newbert. This premiered at the Nashville Film Festival. The Orchard will release Boomtown in select theaters + on VOD starting September 5th early this fall. Anyone interested?