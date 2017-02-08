First Trailer for Oren Moverman's 'The Dinner' Premiering at Berlinale

The Orchard has revealed the first official trailer for an indie drama titled The Dinner, which is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival starting this week. The Dinner is the latest film from director Oren Moverman (The Messenger, Rampart, Time Out of Mind), adapted from the novel by Herman Koch. The film is about two couples that meet at a restaurant for dinner, discussing a situation involving their children. It's a look at how far parents will go to protect their children. The two couples are: Richard Gere & Rebecca Hall and Steve Coogan & Laura Linney. Also featuring Chloë Sevigny, Charlie Plummer, Adepero Oduye and Joel Bissonnette. There is obviously more going on here than just a dinner, I'm curious to see this.

Here's the first official trailer for Oren Moverman's The Dinner, originally from EW (on YouTube):

While dining together at a restaurant, two couples (Richard Gere & Rebecca Hall + Steve Coogan & Laura Linney) are forced to make a difficult decision that will affect the lives of their children. The Dinner is directed by Israeli-American filmmaker Oren Moverman, of The Messenger, Rampart and Time Out of Mind previously. The screenplay is also written by Oren Moverman, adapting from the novel by Herman Koch, first published in 2009. The film is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in-competition this month. The Orchard will then release Moverman's The Dinner in select theaters starting May 5th in the summer.