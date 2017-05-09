MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Paranoia Drama 'Woodshock' Featuring Kirsten Dunst

May 9, 2017
"Are you sure you want to do this?" A24 has revealed the first official trailer for a psychological drama starring Kirsten Dunst titled Woodshock. This is the "exquisite feature film debut of visionary fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy" of Rodarte. Kirsten Dunst stars as a woman suffering from a "profound loss", who falls deeper into paranoia after taking a potent drug. The full cast includes Joe Cole, Lorelei Linklater, Steph DuVall, and Pilou Asbæk (from Ghost in the Shell). This looks like much more than a stoner film, with some seriously trippy, experimental visuals. I'm not sure I'm into this, seems more like an art piece that belongs in museums than anything that belongs in cinemas. But I haven't seen it. Take a look.

Woodshock is a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own. Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug. Immersive, spellbinding, and sublime, Woodshock transcends genre to become a singularly thrilling cinematic experience that marks the arrival of the Mulleavy siblings as a major new voice in film. Woodshock is both written and directed by Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, two "visionary" fashion designers making their feature directorial debut. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet. A24 will release the Mulleavys' Woodshock in theaters starting September 15th this fall. What do you make of this?

  • Bo
    I found it intriguing, different and unique from a couple of women artists attempting something other than an offering to entertain young guys with super heroes flying around in comic book movies. Anything other than those kind of movies has my interest and attention. I've always like the actress, Kirsten Dunst, and I liked this trailer. Whether it'll be any good or not is another matter, but for me it's worth taking a look at, that's for sure. I'll be keeping an eye out for it. Thanks for running the trailer and article, Alex. Much appreciated.
    • She's a very good and authentic actress indeed. She was great in Spiderman. Ooops! Sorry Bo. ;D
      • Bo
        I'm again quite literally laughing out loud again, tarek. What in the world would my life by like without you...here...on this site?..it's a great pleasure for me, man. I thank you again. You're handling of the poor sod here is quite a god-send also...so well done and funny...and centered...and...and....lol...
        • LeoForPrez
          Someday we'll find out these are two are the same user
          • Bo
            You're deranged, Bob. No body does this same user trip except you...which is deranged!
          • LeoForPrez
            HAHAHAHAHAHH right on cue
  • Looks 70's style. I liked the floating bits.

