First Trailer for Paranoia Drama 'Woodshock' Featuring Kirsten Dunst

"Are you sure you want to do this?" A24 has revealed the first official trailer for a psychological drama starring Kirsten Dunst titled Woodshock. This is the "exquisite feature film debut of visionary fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy" of Rodarte. Kirsten Dunst stars as a woman suffering from a "profound loss", who falls deeper into paranoia after taking a potent drug. The full cast includes Joe Cole, Lorelei Linklater, Steph DuVall, and Pilou Asbæk (from Ghost in the Shell). This looks like much more than a stoner film, with some seriously trippy, experimental visuals. I'm not sure I'm into this, seems more like an art piece that belongs in museums than anything that belongs in cinemas. But I haven't seen it. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kate & Laura Mulleavy's Woodshock, direct from YouTube:

Woodshock is a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own. Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug. Immersive, spellbinding, and sublime, Woodshock transcends genre to become a singularly thrilling cinematic experience that marks the arrival of the Mulleavy siblings as a major new voice in film. Woodshock is both written and directed by Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, two "visionary" fashion designers making their feature directorial debut. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet. A24 will release the Mulleavys' Woodshock in theaters starting September 15th this fall. What do you make of this?