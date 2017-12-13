First Trailer for Pregnancy Horror Thriller 'Inside' with Rachel Nichols

"You'll have to come out sooner or later…" Vertical Entertainment has premiered a new trailer for a horror thriller titled Inside, a remake of the original French film of the same name by Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury. This new version is made by a Spanish filmmaker, but it's actually entirely in English and thus is more of a "Hollywood" remake, though it wasn't made in Hollywood at all. Inside stars Rachel Nichols as a pregnant woman who moves alone into a new home. She recently lost her partner in a car crash that left her partially deaf. She's stalked by a stranger who is obsessed with her unborn child. The full cast includes Laura Harring, Stany Coppet, Andrea Tivadar, and David Chevers. So this looks exactly like you'd expect, more horror landing in January if you're interested. Never underestimate a mother's protective fury!

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Miguel Ángel Vivas' Inside, direct from YouTube:

Young mother-to-be Sarah is trying to rebuild her broken life: recently widowed in a shattering car crash that left her partially deaf, with her baby’s birth uncomfortably long overdue and alone, unpacking in unfamiliar surroundings having just moved home. She can only just stay afloat. As night descends on her deserted suburban street, there’s an unexpected arrival at the doorstep: Sarah receives a most unwelcome visitor. Alone and carrying her baby, Sarah faces a calculating, cold-hearted and predatory woman – an adversary who will stop at nothing to snatch her unborn child. Inside is directed by Spanish filmmaker Miguel Ángel Vivas, of the films Extinction, Kidnapped, and Reflections previously. The screenplay is by Jaume Balagueró and Manu Díez, with Alexandre Bustillo. This first premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival. Vertical will release Inside in select theaters + on VOD starting on January 12th, 2018 next year.