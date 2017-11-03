First Trailer for Quinn Shepard's Acclaimed Directorial Debut 'Blame'

"There's not really anybody else that I'm close to…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Blame, the feature directorial debut of young 22-year-old filmmaker Quinn Shepard. The film is about a drama teacher's taboo relationship with an unstable high school student, which strikes a nerve in her jealous classmate, sparking a vengeful chain of events. The film itself is based loosely on Arthur Miller's "The Crucible", which is also even specifically referenced within it as the play that the drama teacher chooses for their fall show. Quinn Shephard and Chris Messina star, along with Tate Donovan, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Tessa Albertson, Sarah Mezzanotte, and Nadia Alexander. This looks like a sultry drama with some great performances, dealing with the emotional turmoil of high school.

Here's the first official trailer for Quinn Shepard's Blame, direct from Samuel Goldwyn's YouTube:

When the girls' intriguing new drama teacher Jeremy (Chris Messina) announces Arthur Miller's 'The Crucible' as their fall show, and casts Abigail over Melissa in the starring role, Abigail's confidence blooms — but soon her relationship with Jeremy begins to move beyond the fantasy world she’s constructed. This taboo bond strikes a nerve in Melissa, fueling a vengeful jealousy that quickly spirals out of control — and brings about a chain of events that draws even further parallels to the madness of Salem. The riveting debut of 22-year-old writer/director Quinn Shephard, BLAME examines the indelible stain of rumor and suspicion in the contemporary suburban high school while delving into the psyches of the cell phone generation. Blame is written and directed by young American filmmaker Quinn Shepard, making her feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn will release Shepard's Blame in select theaters + on VOD starting January 5th, 2018. Anyone interested?