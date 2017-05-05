First Trailer for Sci-Fi '2:22' Starring Michiel Huisman & Teresa Palmer

"Things are happening to me that cannot possibly be explained." Magnet has debuted the first trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled 2:22, about mysterious set of events that keep happening to one man at 2:22 every day. Michiel Huisman stars as an air traffic controller from New York who loses his job after he experiences a weird flash of light causing him to blank out at 2:22. He begins to experience more and more weird events at the same time after he meets a woman, played by Teresa Palmer. This seems like a unique idea for a film, but now I want to know what the heck is going on. Is it the stars? Is it this guy? Is it something else? The full cast includes Sam Reid, Maeve Dermody, Remy Hii, and Simone Kessell. This looks pretty cool, it's worth checking out even though I've never heard of this before today. It might be good? Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Currie's 2:22, direct from YouTube:

New York air traffic controller Dylan Branson (Michiel Huisman) is the embodiment of a guy at the top of his game, until one day at 2:22pm, a blinding flash of light paralyzes him for a few crucial seconds as two passenger planes barely avoid a collision. Suspended from his job, Dylan begins to notice the increasingly ominous repetition of sounds and events in his life that happen at exactly the same time everyday. An underlying pattern builds, mysteriously drawing him into Grand Central Station everyday 2:22pm. As he's drawn into a complex relationship with a beautiful woman who works in an art gallery, Sarah (Teresa Palmer), disturbingly complicated by her ex-boyfriend Jonas (Sam Reid), Dylan must break the power of the past, and take control of time itself. 2:22 is directed by Australian filmmaker Paul Currie, of the film One Perfect Day and episodes of "Twentysomething" previously. The screenplay is by Todd Stein and Nathan Parker. Magnet will release 2:22 in select theaters + on VOD starting June 30th this summer.