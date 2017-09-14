First Trailer for Spy Thriller 'Red Sparrow' Starring Jennifer Lawrence

"I heard about a program… Young officers, trained to seduce and manipulate." Perfect timing with this trailer, considering Mother! opens in theaters this weekend. 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first official trailer for spy thriller Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence as the mysterious double agent spy named Dominika Egorova. This is the latest film from director Francis Lawrence, who last directed the final three Hunger Games films also starring Jennifer Lawrence. This time they're telling a much different story, with some sleek cinematography. In addition to Lawrence, the cast includes Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. This first trailer doesn't show too much, but it is a very nice tease that will definitely get your attention. I'm certainly interested to see what this is all about. Even though we always have plenty of spy movies every year, this one looks good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Francis Lawrence's Red Sparrow, direct from YouTube:

When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust. Red Sparrow is directed by filmmaker Francis Lawrence, of the films Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Mockingjay: Part 1 & 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Warren Singer and Justin Haythe, based on Jason Matthews' novel of the same name. 20th Century Fox will release Lawrence's Red Sparrow in theaters everywhere starting March 2nd, 2018 next year. First impression?