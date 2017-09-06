First Trailer for Stephen King Adaptation of 'Gerald's Game' for Netflix

"Is this really what it takes these days?" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, an adaption of Stephen King's novel of the same name. Another Stephen King adaptation this year?! Sure, why not. That makes three so far - between this film, It, and The Dark Tower. Unless I'm missing another one? Gerald's Game stars Carla Gugino as Jessie Burlingame, and Bruce Greenwood as her husband. The two travel out to their lake house to spice up their marriage, and for some fun in the bedroom she's handcuffed to the bed. When he suddenly dies, she must figure out a way to get out in order to survive. Sounds freaky, doesn't it? As a Stephen King story, there's obviously a bit more to it. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Breaking free will require more than keeping her sanity." While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie (Carla Gugino) must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame. Gerald's Game is directed by American editor-turned-filmmaker Mike Flanagan, of the films Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, and Ouija: Origin of Evil previously. The screenplay is by Jeff Howard and Mike Flanagan; adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name first published in 1992. Netflix will release Gerald's Game streaming starting September 29th. Who's in?