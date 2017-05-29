First Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's New Heist Comedy 'Logan Lucky'

"They gotta know what we want ’em to know." Bleecker Street has debuted the first official trailer for the new Steven Soderbergh heist film, titled Logan Lucky. We all thought Soderbergh was done making new movies, but he decided to jump back into the game and bring us another goofy comedy. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star as brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. The ensemble cast includes Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank, and introducing Daniel Craig as "Joe Bang". Ohh this looks like it's going to be so much fun. I'm loving all the southern accents, the cast is totally nuts, and I can't wait to see if they actually pull off the heist or not. Rock 'n roll.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, direct from YouTube:

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Logan Lucky is directed by prominent American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, and Behind the Candelabra previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Blunt. Bleecker Street will release Logan Lucky in theaters everywhere starting August 18th later this summer. First impression?