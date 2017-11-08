First Trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' Starring Hanks & Streep

"To make this decision, to risk her fortune and the company that's been her entire life, well I think that's brave." 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for Steven Spielberg's other film, The Post. Before Spielberg's Ready Player One movie comes out, he has this one first - a story about The Washington Post and publishing the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War. This seems like a very important, very timely story to present in these times. It will hit theaters in December and expand wide in January. Tom Hanks stars as editor Ben Bradlee, and Meryl Streep stars as Post publisher Katharine Graham. The cast includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, Zach Woods. This looks damn good, as fully expected, and it looks like it follows in the footsteps of Spotlight. Fire it up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's The Post, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post's Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers - and their very freedom - to help bring long-buried truths to light. The Post is directed by the one-and-only Steven Spielberg, of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The BFG previously, plus Ready Player One next. The screenplay is written by Josh Singer and Liz Hannah. 20th Century Fox will release Spielberg's The Post in select theaters starting December 22nd this year, expands wider January 12th, 2018. First impression?