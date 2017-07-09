MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Dazzling Documentary Sequel 'Earth: One Amazing Day'

by
July 9, 2017
Source: YouTube

Earth: One Amazing Day Trailer

"Our planet is unique…" BBC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the documentary film Earth: One Amazing Day, the sequel to the stunning nature documentary Earth from 2007. Earth was a feature-length documentary version of the TV series "Planet Earth", and this one is also once again a feature-length version of the follow-up TV series "Planet Earth II" - which aired on BBC in 2016. This features a narration by Robert Redford, and presents a vivid look at one full day on our planet. "Told with humour, intimacy, emotion and a jaw-dropping sense of cinematic splendour, Earth: One Amazing Day is the enchanting big screen-family friendly adventure that spectacularly highlights how every day is filled with more unseen dramas and wonders than you can possibly imagine." This looks wonderful and awe-inspiring in many ways.

Here's the official trailer for BBC's documentary Earth: One Amazing Day, direct from YouTube:

Earth: One Amazing Day Poster

Over the course of one single day, we track the sun from the highest mountains to the remotest islands, from exotic jungles to urban jungles. Astounding breakthroughs in filmmaking technology bring you up close and personal with a cast of unforgettable characters; a baby zebra desperate to cross a swollen river, a penguin who heroically undertakes a death-defying daily commute to feed his family, a family of sperm whales who like to snooze vertically and a sloth on the hunt for love. Earth: One Amazing Day is co-directed by filmmakers Richard Dale (The Human Body), Lixin Fan, and Peter Webber (The Girl with the Pearl Earring); with an original score by Alex Heffes. BBC Films will release Earth: One Amazing Day in theaters in the US + UK starting this fall. It's also set to open in China in August. Who wants to see this?

Find more posts in Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • DAVIDPD
    They have so much footage from those tv docos, they could probably make 100 features like this.
  • shiboleth
    First, before watching, I was cynical about it, but after the trailer, I must say, this looks nice ..
  • Matthew
    Sad to see this as recently the great barrier reef was declared dead by scientists
  • Fox
    But this has so much footage that was already shown in Planet Earth II? Sigh.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS