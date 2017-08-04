First Trailer for Sundance Nun Drama 'Novitiate' Featuring Melissa Leo

"Do you think the Church is in need of change?" Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Novitiate, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Unlike the dirty nuns comedy that played at Sundance called The Little Hours, this one is a much more serious, straight-faced drama about a young nun in Catholic school in the 1960s. Melissa Leo stars as Reverend Mother Marie St. Claire, a ruthless mother superior who runs the school and disapproves of the new reform movement in the Catholic church. The story focuses on Cathleen, played by Margaret Qualley, a young initiate who struggles with issues of faith, sexuality, and recent changes in the Church life. The cast includes Liana Liberato, Dianna Agron, Eline Powell, Julianne Nicholson, Morgan Saylor, Chris Zylka, and Denis O'Hare. I've heard some good things about this, but I don't think it's a film for me. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Margaret Betts' Novitiate, direct from YouTube:

Spanning over a decade from the early 1950s through to the mid-60s, Novitiate is about a young girl's first initiation with love, in this case with God. Raised by a non-religious, single mother in rural Tennessee, a scholarship to Catholic school soon finds Cathleen (Margaret Qualley) drawn into the mystery and romanticism of a life devoted to the worship and servitude of God. With the dawn of the Vatican II era arriving, radical changes in the Church are threatening the course of nuns' lives. As she progresses from the postulant to the novitiate stage of training, she finds her faith repeatedly confronted and challenged by the harsh, often inhumane realities of being a servant of God. Novitiate is written and directed by American filmmaker Margaret "Maggie" Betts, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and doc (The Carrier) previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will release Betts' Novitiate in select theaters starting October 27th this fall. Curious?