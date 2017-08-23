Teaser Trailer for Surprise 4th 'Hatchet' Horror Titled 'Victor Crowley'

"It's coming for all of us." Surprise - he's back! A teaser trailer has debuted for a brutal slasher horror titled Victor Crowley, which is the name of the villain in the Hatchet series of horror movies. Victor Crowley is indeed the fourth Hatchet movie, made in secret by filmmaker Adam Green, the same guy who started the series back in 2006. Set a decade after the events of the first three films, the story follows the one-and-only survivor who has been trying to get people to believe his story for years. But he ends up back at the place where it all started, and Crowley is mistakenly resurrected. Starring Kane Hodder and Parry Shen, along with Laura Ortiz, Dave Sheridan, and Brian Quinn. Bloody Disgusting (who premiered the trailer) also just reviewed the film, saying it's "the Gory Slasher Film You’re Craving!" Yes, it looks brutal and very gory.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Adam Green's Victor Crowley, direct from B-D's YouTube:

In 2007, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past. Victor Crowley is once again written and directed by American filmmaker Adam Green, of the films Hatchet I & II, Digging Up the Marrow, Spiral, and Frozen; as well as episodes of "Holliston" and "Horrified". This was made independently by Adam Green and ArieScope Pictures. Dark Sky Films will open Victor Crowley in select theaters starting October 2017 as part of a "Victor Crowley Road Show." Anyone?