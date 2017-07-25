First Trailer for Survival Revenge Film 'Iceman' About a Neolithic Man

"They found a man, but not his story…" A trailer has debuted for a film titled Iceman, which is premiering at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland kicking off this week. This film could be described as an ancient Neolithic man version of The Revenant, about one man who angrily seeks revenge but must first survive the brutal Ötztals Alps. Jürgen Vogel stars as Kelab, with the full cast including Susanne Wuest, André Hennicke, Violetta Schurawlow, Sabin Tambrea, Martin Schneider, and an appearance by Franco Nero. The film uses an early version of the Rhaetic language. This actually looks damn good, with some impressive hair + beards and an intense story set entirely in the wilderness. I'm intrigued enough to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ German poster) for Felix Randau's Iceman, direct from YouTube:

5000 years ago: A man lives with his woman and their children in the Ötztals Alps. Coming back to his hut after hunting one day, he finds his family murdered, the shed burned down and a holy amulet stolen. Full of rage, he decides to challenge the freezing mountains to find the killer of his family. Surrounded only by ice, he marches on for days, crying out for revenge. Iceman is written and directed by German filmmaker Felix Randau, of the films Northern Star and The Calling Game previously. The film is premiering at the Locarno Film Festival this month. After the festival, the film is set to open in Germany later this November, but doesn't have a distributor or official US release plans in place yet. Stay tuned. What do you think of this?