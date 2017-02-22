First Trailer for Syfy Original Movie 'Atomica' Set Inside a Nuclear Plant

"Is there something you're not telling me?" "It's under control." Syfy has released a trailer for their original movie titled Atomica, that is supposedly being released into theaters and not just on TV. Atomica is set inside a nuclear power planet in the "near future", when communications go offline and mysteriously weird things start to happen inside. The cast includes Sarah Habel starring, with Tom Sizemore, Dominic Monaghan, Phil Austin, Hahn Cho and Jennifer Spriggs. I like the futuristic sci-fi look and feel of this film, but I am worried it'll probably turn out to be a big mess. The footage is interesting until it becomes confusing and it's hard to make sense of what's going on inside this weird place. Still, it's worth a quick look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dagen Merrill's Atomica, direct from Syfy's YouTube:

In the near future, when communications go offline at a remote nuclear power plant isolated in the desert, a young safety inspector, Abby Dixon (Sarah Habel), is forced to fly out to bring them back online. Once inside the facility, mysterious clues and strange behaviors cause Abby to have doubts about the sanity, and perhaps identities, of the two employees onsite. Atomica is directed by filmmaker Dagen Merrill, of the films Finding Harmony, Murder in the Dark, Broken Hill, and Beneath previously. The screenplay is credited to writers Kevin Burke, Federico Fernandez-Armesto, and Adam Gyngell. Syfy will actually release Atomica in select theaters starting March 17th before it arrives on VOD on March 21st. Anyone interested?