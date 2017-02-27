First Trailer for Tarantino-Inspired Crime Thriller 'The Mason Brothers'

"This is what we got. It's a bank job, and everybody's gunna be going in on this one." A trailer has arrived for a film titled The Mason Brothers, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Keith Sutliff originally hailing from Tampa, Florida. The crime thriller is about a group of brothers + bank robbers who try to pull off a clean heist, but things go wrong. Starring Brandon Pearson, Matthew Webb, Michael Whelan, Julien Cesario, Chris Park, and Nazo Brava. It's clear this is an homage to Tarantino and to Reservoir Dogs specifically, but it also seems to be inspired by Christopher Nolan's films, too. Doesn't look that good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Keith Sutliff's The Mason Brothers, from YouTube (via BD):

A perfect getaway is a clean getaway. A group of outlaws attempt to reveal their brothers killer from a neighboring gang after being set up during a bank heist. The Mason Brothers is both written and directed by American filmmaker Keith Sutliff, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Sutliff earned a degree in Criminal Justice before moving to Los Angeles to pursue filmmaking, inspired by films like The Untouchables, Reservoir Dogs, and Drive. This film hasn't premiered at any film festivals. Adler will release The Mason Brothers in select theaters starting April 14th this spring. Anyone?