First Trailer for 'The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography' Doc

"Dorfman is uniquely fascinating… spending the entirety of a film with her is a rare pleasure." Neon has released an official trailer for the documentary The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography, the latest from veteran documentarian Errol Morris. The feature doc profiles the life of Elsa Dorfman, a "nice Jewish girl" photographer who fell in love with large scale portrait photography in the 1980s. She used to photograph all kinds of different people, including famous rock stars and poets, using a Polaroid Land 20×24 camera. Morris' film is a trip into her workplace (and life) to examine what it was like to work with this kind of "analog" medium. The title of "The B-Side" is a reference to the way Dorfman always took two pictures of her clients and kept the rejected one, which she refers to as the "B-Side". This looks wonderful.

Here's the trailer for Errol Morris' doc The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography, on Yahoo:

Portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman found her medium in 1980: the larger-than-life Polaroid Land 20×24 camera. For the next thirty-five years she captured the "surfaces" of those who visited her Cambridge, Massachusetts studio: families, Beat poets, rock stars, and Harvard notables. As pictures begin to fade and her retirement looms, Dorfman gives Errol Morris an inside tour of her backyard archive. The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography is directed by veteran filmmaker Errol Morris, of the docs The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War, Standard Operating Procedure, They Were There, Tabloid, and The Unknown Known previously. This first premiered at the Toronto and New York Film Festivals late last year. Neon will release Errol Morris' The B-Side doc in select theaters starting June 2nd this summer. Who's interested?