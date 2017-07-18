First Trailer for 'The Disaster Artist' Starring James Franco as Wiseau

"Oh, hi Mark!" A24 has unveiled the first trailer for the film The Disaster Artist, a fictional account of the making of the "best worst movie ever made" - The Room, as directed by Tommy Wiseau. The film stars James Franco, who also directs, as Tommy Wiseau, the awkward mastermind behind this disaster of a movie. This first trailer focuses entirely on one scene and Wiseau's attempts to perform the line properly. The impressive ensemble includes Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zoey Deutch, Zac Efron, Dave Franco, Bryan Cranston, Kristen Bell, Eliza Coupe, Josh Hutcherson, Sharon Stone, Adam Scott, Jason Mantzoukas, Kate Upton, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ari Graynor, with an appearance by Judd Apatow. Whew, what a cast. I've got a good feeling this is going to be something special, perhaps as good as Burton's Ed Wood (also about the making of a "worst film"). This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, direct from A24's YouTube:

A delightful tribute to the joy and madness of making movies, The Disaster Artist follows the outrageous adventures of eccentric filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his best friend, actor Greg Sestero. These two endearing misfits move to L.A. and try to live the Hollywood dream by making their very own feature film, but end up embarking on a wildly unpredictable and hilariously unforgettable production. Leading to one of the most infamous, bizarre, and beloved midnight movies of all time, The Room. The Disaster Artist is directed by actor-filmmaker James Franco, who has previously directed the films The Broken Tower, Sal, Interior Leather Bar, As I Lay Dying, Child of God, The Sound and the Fury, and In Dubious Battle. The screenplay is by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer, The Spectacular Now, Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns); based on the book by Greg Sestero & Tom Bissell. A24 will release The Disaster Artist in select theaters starting on December 1st, expanding the week after. Who's into this?