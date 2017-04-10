MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One' Movie

by
April 10, 2017
The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One Trailer

An intriguing trailer has launched for a new sci-fi movie series titled The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One (or, vice versa, as Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child) from Australian filmmaker Shane Abbess. Described as an "adrenaline-fueled sci fi adventure", the story takes place in the future in a time of interplanetary colonization, about a father who has to rescue a young woman amidst a global crisis. The full cast includes Kellan Lutz, Daniel MacPherson, Isabel Lucas, Luke Ford, Rachel Griffiths, Temuera Morrison, Bren Foster, Dwaine Stevenson, and Teagan Croft. As much as I was expecting this to look cheesy or too low budget, it actually looks pretty damn good, with some impressive visual effects and an interesting story. I don't know if the movie is any good, but I'm very curious about checking this out.

Here's the first trailer for Shane Abbess' Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child, on YouTube:

Set in the future in a time of interplanetary colonisation, Sy (Kellan Lutz), a mysterious drifter, meets Kane (Daniel MacPherson), a lieutenant working for an off-world military contractor, EXOR. The unlikely pair must work together to rescue Kane’s young daughter (Teagan Croft) and reach safety amid an impending global crisis which was brought on by EXOR itself. Teaming up with a pair of renegades (Luke Ford and Isabel Lucas), Kane and Sy clash with EXOR in an attempt to escape while battling the savage creatures that roam the barren planet. Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child is directed by Australian filmmaker Shane Abbess, of the films Infini and Gabriel previously. The screenplay is written by Shane Abbess and Brian Cachia. Surprisingly this is not based on a book or anything else. This film first premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall. Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child will open in theaters in Australia in April, but still has no US release date set yet. Stay tuned. Who's curious about this? Thoughts?

  • Actors look bland. Dialogues sound forgettable. I have no clue on what was going on. Still, I will be watching this.
    • Bo
      Will you really? After saying the actors look bland?...they are...and the dialogue is forgettable?...it is...lol...like I told shiboleth above, my only interest was in 'who's the blonde gal'?...not the kid...the woman...who is she? I'm curious as she stood out for me...not so curious that I'll be watching this, however...lol...
      • My tolerance threshold is higher than yours when it comes to sci-fi. Mine is lower when it comes to romcom, even if the sexiest gal on earth is starring in it. ;D
        • Bo
          ...lol...fair enough...fair enough...
    • RAW_D
      On cable right? You meant to say on cable? Tell me you wouldn't spend money in the theater to watch this....
      • Of course not. on Youtube. ;D I go to the movies 3 or 4 times a year. So I must be sure I won't regret it. Well...Sometimes I get fooled ( The Hobbit ).
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks pretty decent. Probably as good as those YA dystopian movies...something RUNNER...
  • shiboleth
    It does like it has some standards. For decent watching of forgetful action packed sf. Which much count for something, I guess ...
    • Bo
      Well, I guess....not....lol...the only thing of interest to me was who's the blonde? Not the little girl...the woman...who's that blonde gal? Other than that it all seemed rather derivative to me. Cheers, shiboleth.
      • shiboleth
        And that is what I was referring to. Standard and derivative entertainment at some point, that's all. Blond, huh? Hm, she must be something, right? Will check it out ...
    • BigJohnson
      "Which much count for something, I guess ..." contradiction man...always saying opposite things in the same sentence.
      • shiboleth
        Thanks, I changed it. Just slipped by somehow. Thanks again ...
  • RAW_D
    The plot doesn't make sense, but WHOOO WEEEE doesn't it look pretty! Also, is the title Russian? Cause it doesn't translate.... I may put it on someday, when there's ABSOLUTELY NOTHING ELSE TO WATCH. D@mn I wish there was something with a decent sci-fi universe other than Star Wars. And even that franchise is starting to show it's a bit worse for wear...
    • Firefly was a good start for a decent space opera franchise. Serenity was damn good.
  • BigJohnson
    Weapons grade bad
