First Trailer for 'This Beautiful Fantastic' with Jessica Brown Findlay

by
February 2, 2017
This Beautiful Fantastic Trailer

"There was nothing normal about the girl. She grew into the oddest of odd balls." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a trailer for an indie drama titled This Beautiful Fantastic, written and directed by Simon Aboud. Jessica Brown Findlay (seen in Albatross, Winter's Tale, The Riot Club, Victor Frankenstein) stars as Bella Brown, an awkward, shy young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children’s book. Described as a "contemporary fairy tale", she encounters her grumpy next door and works to save a garden most of the time. Also starring Andrew Scott, Tom Wilkinson, Jeremy Irvine, Anna Chancellor & Eileen Davies. This actually looks quite good, it reminds me a bit of Amelie. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Simon Aboud's This Beautiful Fantastic, direct from YouTube:

This Beautiful Fantastic

Set against the backdrop of a beautiful garden in London, Bella Brown (Jessica Brown Findlay) plays a beautifully quirky young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children’s book. When she is forced by her landlord to deal with her neglected garden or face eviction, she meets her nemesis, match and mentor in Alfie Stephenson (Tom Wilkinson), a grumpy, loveless, rich old man who lives next door and happens to be an amazing horticulturalist. The Beautiful Fantastic is written and directed by filmmaker Simon Aboud, of the film Comes a Bright Day and a few shorts previously. AMBI Distribution will release This Beautiful Fantastic in select theaters starting March 10th, 2017 this winter.

