MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Thriller 'Drone' Starring Sean Bean as a Drone Pilot

by
April 12, 2017
Source: Yahoo

Drone Trailer

"Should I tell your wife and your son who you really are?" Screen Media Films has launched a trailer for Drone, yet another movie about drone pilots, this one featuring Sean Bean. Yes, that Sean Bean, the one from Lord of the Rings and "Game of Thrones". Drone is about a father who is secretly a drone pilot who spends his workdays flying covert missions then returns to family life. Everything changes when a Pakistani businessman, who feels he is responsible for the deaths of his wife and child, tracks him down leading to a harrowing confrontation. Starring Patrick Sabongui, Mary McCormack, Joel David Moore, Sharon Taylor, and Kirby Morrow. This looks intriguing, but pretty much the same as all the other drone films.

Here's the first official trailer for Jason Bourque's Drone, originally embedded from Yahoo:

Drone Movie

Neil (Sean Bean) is a private drone contractor who spends his workdays flying covert missions then returns to a family life of suburban mediocrity - without his wife or son knowing about his secret life - until a whistle-blowing site exposes him to a deadly threat. Believing he is responsible for the deaths of his wife and child, an enigmatic Pakistani businessman (Patrick Sabongui) tracks him down, leading to a harrowing confrontation. Drone is directed by veteran Canadian filmmaker Jason Bourque, of the film Black Fly previously as well as lots of television movies/episodes. The screenplay is co-written by Jason Bourque and Paul A. Birkett; from a story by Paul A. Birkett, Ian Birkett, and Roger Patterson. Screen Media Films will release Bourque's Drone in select US theaters starting May 26th this summer. Your thoughts?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Looks way better than the boring The Good Kill.
  • TheOct8pus
    Spoiler: Sean Bean dies in the end
    • He will be killed by King Jafar
    • Trey
      You beat me to it
  • Бабак
    Sean always dies!
  • DAVIDPD
    Well that escalated quickly.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS