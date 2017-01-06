MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'Tommy's Honour' About the Scottish Founders Golf

January 6, 2017
The pride of a father. The love of a wife. The soul of a rebel. The heart of a champion. Roadside Attractions has debuted a trailer for a film titled Tommy's Honour, about the founders of the modern sport of golf. The film focuses on Tommy Morris, played by Jack Lowden, and his father Tom Morris, played by Peter Mullan, two golfing legends who helped make the sport into what it is today. Set in the 1800s, these two Toms helped redefine the sport at a time when Scottish golfers were considered low-class players. The cast includes Sam Neill, Ophelia Lovibond, Peter Ferdinando, Max Deacon and Paul Reid. This looks like a fine drama about a desire to rewrite the expectations of society, proving that anyone can be successful.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Connery's Tommy's Honour, in high def from Apple:

In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of Tommy's Honour - an intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf. Tommy's Honour is directed by English actor-filmmaker Jason Connery, of the films The Philly Kid, 51, Pandemic and The Devil's Tomb previously. Jason is the son of Sean Connery and Diane Cilento, and grew up in London and Scotland, initially starting out in acting before directing. The screenplay is written by Pamela Marin and Kevin Cook. The film premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions releases Tommy's Honour in select US theaters starting April 14th, 2017 this spring. Curious?

