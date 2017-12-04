First Trailer for Totally Badass Japanese Anime 'Batman Ninja' Movie

"I've been waiting for you, Master Bruce." OMG this looks awesome!!! An official trailer has arrived online for a Japanese anime version of Batman, set during the Sengoku era, re-imagining Batman as the "Batman Ninja". And oh yes, it's as badass as it sounds, if not even better. Batman Ninja is directed by filmmaker Junpei Mizusaki, and is about Batman defending a town in feudal Japan. This is officially licensed by DC (hence the Warner Bros logo) and is actually the real Batman, not some imitation version to skirt around licensing. There's even a feudal Japan villain who is basically The Joker. Holy crap this looks so so so cool, everything about it, I can't wait to see this. I'd even pay good money to see this on a big screen, instead of just on my TV. In addition to the trailer below, there's also a video from New York Comic-Con, which is a slightly extended version of the same trailer. Stop what you're doing and watch this now, you won't regret it.

Here's the official trailers (+ posters) for Junpei Mizusaki's Batman Ninja, from YouTube (via TMB):

Batman (Kôichi Yamadera), along with a number of his allies and adversaries, finds himself transplanted from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan. Featuring the voices of Kôichi Yamadera, Wataru Takagi, Rie Kugimiya, and Ai Kakuma. Batman Ninja is directed by technical video game director Junpei Mizusaki, making his feature directorial debut in the movie world. The screenplay is written by manga writer Kazuki Nakashima (Kill La Kill). The English version of the script was adapted by Leo Chu and Eric Garcia. This was produced by Warner Bros Japan, and animated at Kamikaze Douga. Warner Bros will release Batman Ninja in Japan first in early 2018, and eventually release it direct to DVD/Blu-ray in the US sometime in 2018. Stay tuned for updates. "Batman Ninja will go beyond your imagination." How cool does that look?!