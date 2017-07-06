First Trailer for True Crime Podcasters Indie Comedy 'Women Who Kill'

"Hottest female serial killer ever? That's a tough call." FilmRise has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Women Who Kill, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film is inspired by podcasts like "Serial" and tells the story of two women who run a podcast about serial killers called "Women Who Kill". Writer/director Ingrid Jungermann stars as Morgan, and Ann Carr plays her co-host Jean. They used to be in a relationship but not anymore. When Morgan meets a new girl at the local Food Coop, she falls for her but it turns out she may actually be a serial killer. The cast includes Sheila Vand, Annette O'Toole, Deborah Rush, Tami Sagher, Grace Rex, and Shannon Patricia O'Neill. This looks quirky and entertaining in a very Brooklyn way, with some deep Brooklyn humor, but that's cool.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ingrid Jungermann's Women Who Kill, direct from YouTube:

Commitment phobic Morgan and her ex-girlfriend Jean are locally famous true crime podcasters obsessed with female serial killers. There's a chance they may still have feelings for each other, but co-dependence takes a back seat when Morgan meets the mysterious Simone during her Food Coop shift. Blinded by infatuation, Morgan quickly signs up for the relationship, ignoring warnings from friends. When Jean shows Morgan proof that Simone may not be who she says she is, Morgan accuses Jean of trying to ruin the best thing that's ever happened to her. But as she moves into commitment territory, Morgan starts to notice red flags -- maybe Jean was right and Simone isn't as perfect as Morgan's made her out to be. They investigate Simone as if she were a subject of their podcast, and begin to uncover disturbing clues… Women Who Kill is written and directed by filmmaker Ingrid Jungermann, creator of the web series "The Slope" and "F to 7th", making her feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film opens in select theaters starting July 26th before arriving on VOD. Anyone interested?