MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for True Story London Thriller '6 Days' Starring Jamie Bell

by
April 11, 2017
Source: YouTube

6 Days Trailer

"He's got a heart of a lion, and the brains of a judge." Icon has revealed a trailer for an action-thriller titled 6 Days, telling the true story of the attack on the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980. The standoff lasted for six days, with a group of SAS soldiers eventually breaching the embassy to put an end to the horror. 6 Days is the latest from the director of the Maori action film The Dead Lands. Jamie Bell stars as one of the special forces soldiers who is tasked with leading the raid. This also stars Mark Strong, Abbie Cornish, Emun Elliott, Nicholas Boulton, Martin Shaw, and Tim Downie. It was shot on location in London, and around Knightsbridge. This seems to be just a teaser and quick intro, but it looks like it could be good.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Toa Fraser's 6 Days, direct from YouTube (via The Playlist):

6 Days Poster

In April 1980, six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, taking 26 people inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid, the likes of which the world had never seen before. 6 Days is directed by up-and-coming British filmmaker Toa Fraser, of Naming Number Two, Dean Spanley, Giselle, and The Dead Lands previously. The screenplay is written by Glenn Standring, who did extensive research and interviews with various individuals who played a key part in the days leading up to, during, and after the Embassy siege. 6 Days is set to open in the UK starting August 4th, but still has no US release date yet.

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Is it really "the true story" or "Inspired by the true story"?
    • Eh. They're selling it as the "true story" but I guess all movies about the "true story" are technically "inspired by".
  • shiboleth
    It is truly trying to be a true hit. Looks like standard action flick, though ...
    • DAVIDPD
      Yessir...
  • DAVIDPD
    LOL, Strong...gotta love him.
  • Have you consistently gained millions of dollars without reselling anything or even just left out exercising any sort of direct selling form of task and not having to make an investment anything. I must tell you about a project wherein all of techniques will likely be alloted to you moreover it really is a very simple or even easy venture. Without having to launch your domain names and etc., everything will be made available to you completely free. People definitely will take a look at your web blog so you will immediately get money for that. Its as easy as that. I am creating a good amount of money from a home office from this job just like 20000 dollars per 30 days or higher just in case also you really want to make money like that so therefore follow these specific trouble free manuals by going to this internet site >>>>> OLAURL.COM/15cpp
  • Fox
    Was just wondering yesterday what Jamie Bell had been up to... He really needs a BIG role.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS