First Trailer for True Story London Thriller '6 Days' Starring Jamie Bell

"He's got a heart of a lion, and the brains of a judge." Icon has revealed a trailer for an action-thriller titled 6 Days, telling the true story of the attack on the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980. The standoff lasted for six days, with a group of SAS soldiers eventually breaching the embassy to put an end to the horror. 6 Days is the latest from the director of the Maori action film The Dead Lands. Jamie Bell stars as one of the special forces soldiers who is tasked with leading the raid. This also stars Mark Strong, Abbie Cornish, Emun Elliott, Nicholas Boulton, Martin Shaw, and Tim Downie. It was shot on location in London, and around Knightsbridge. This seems to be just a teaser and quick intro, but it looks like it could be good.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Toa Fraser's 6 Days, direct from YouTube (via The Playlist):

In April 1980, six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, taking 26 people inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid, the likes of which the world had never seen before. 6 Days is directed by up-and-coming British filmmaker Toa Fraser, of Naming Number Two, Dean Spanley, Giselle, and The Dead Lands previously. The screenplay is written by Glenn Standring, who did extensive research and interviews with various individuals who played a key part in the days leading up to, during, and after the Embassy siege. 6 Days is set to open in the UK starting August 4th, but still has no US release date yet.