First Trailer for Twisty Indie Horror 'Midnighters' from Julius Ramsay

"Look around, this isn't what we planned." A full-length trailer has debuted for a horror thriller premiering at the Los Angeles Film Festival this month, titled Midnighters, from director Julius Ramsay. Ramsay is making his feature directorial debut after working as an editor on TV shows like "Battlestar Galactica" and "Flashforward". The film is set around New Year’s Eve following a couple that accidentally kills someone on their way home. But there's a twist when they realize this might have been a setup, while other mysterious things start to happen. Starring Alex Essoe, Perla Haney-Jardine & Ward Horton. It's described as a "taught noir thriller in the vein of Blood Simple, Shallow Grave, and Blue Ruin." Looks like it could be good.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Julius Ramsay's Midnighters, direct from YouTube (via SlashFilm):

Midnight, New Year's Eve: when all the hopes of new beginnings come to life – except for Lindsey and Jeff Pittman, whose strained marriage faces the ultimate test after they cover up a terrible crime and find themselves entangled in a Hitchcockian web of deceit and madness. From young director Julius Ramsay, Midnighters is a layered, enigmatic thriller set in the Gothic backwoods of New England – the perfect place to get away with murder. Midnighters is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Julius Ramsay, a veteran from the TV world making his feature directorial debut after work on "The Walking Dead" and as an editor for "Battlestar Galactica" and "Flashforward". The screenplay is written by Alston Ramsay. The film is screening at the Los Angeles Film Festival this month, but has no US release date set yet. First impression?