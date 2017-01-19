First Trailer for UK Thriller 'City of Tiny Lights' Featuring Riz Ahmed

"People call me a snoop. They call me a lot worse. Broken marriages, missing kids. Nothing major, just the sacred and profane." An official UK trailer has arrived online for an indie film titled City of Tiny Lights, a "Scorsese-like" crime thriller about a private eye in London. Riz Ahmed (seen in Rogue One and Jason Bourne) plays Tommy Akhtar, who takes on a seemingly straight-forward missing person's case only to get pulled deeper into the underbelly of modern London. The full cast includes Billie Piper, Cush Jumbo, Hannah Rae, Roshan Seth, and James Floyd. This is from the same director of Dredd, a movie which I was very fond of. The film played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year, and it looks pretty damn good. Plus, Riz Ahmed is awesome and it's great to see him in a strong lead role. Take a look below.

Here's the first international trailer for Pete Travis' City of Tiny Lights, found on YouTube (via TMB):

Heavy-drinking private eye Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is just recovering from another hangover when his next case walks through the door. African hooker Melody wants him to find her friend Natasha. As the search intensifies, Tommy's world becomes increasingly sinister as his journey to uncover the truth leads him deeper into the underbelly of modern London, unlocking shocking secrets from his own past. City of Tiny Lights is directed by British filmmaker Pete Travis, of the films Vantage Point, Endgame and Dredd previously, as well as plenty of TV work. The screenplay is written by Patrick Neate. The film premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals late last year. City of Tiny Lights will open in theaters in the UK in April 2017, but still doesn't have a US release date yet. Stay tuned for updates. Interested in catching this?