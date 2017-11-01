Official Trailer for Wacky Horror Comedy 'Attack of the Killer Donuts'

"We've eaten them for years, now it's their turn!" Level 33 Entertainment has dropped a trailer for a goofy new horror comedy film titled Attack of the Killer Donuts, which is indeed about donuts that become bloody thirsty killers. They've thought of everything, haven't they? Maybe this is the perfect trailer to watch the day after Halloween, although it'll probably give you the munchies for donuts (just make sure the ones you buy aren't bloody thirsty killers). Attack of the Killer Donuts stars Justin Ray, Kayla Compton, Ben Heyman, Kassandra Voyagis, Michael Swan, and Aaron Groben. On one hand, it's kind of cool that something this wacky still exists (with its own theme song?!). On the other, this looks as awful as it sounds.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Wheeler's Attack of the Killer Donuts, from YouTube:

A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into blood thirsty killers. Now it's up to Johnny (Justin Ray), Michelle (Kayla Compton) and Howard (Ben Heyman) to save their sleepy town from… Killer Donuts. Attack of the Killer Donuts is directed by an American filmmaker named Scott Wheeler, who is also an experienced special/digital effects supervisor, camera operator, producer, and second unit director, plus director of a few other bad horror films previously including Martian Land, Transmorphers: Fall of Man, Sink Hole, and Avalanche Sharks. The screenplay is written by Nathan Dalton, Chris De Christopher, and Rafael Diaz Wagner. This first premiered at a Fantastic Cinema event in Japan in 2016. Level 33 Ent. will release Attack of the Killer Donuts in select theaters + on VOD starting November 17th this fall. Who's in?