First Trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Devious 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

"I don't understand why I should have to pay the price?" A24 has debuted the first official trailer for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the latest film from Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster) that upset audiences at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This devious thriller is about a family tormented by a teenage boy. That's about all I will say, as it's best to experience this and let it unfold in front of you. The cast features Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Alicia Silverstone, Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Sunny Suljic, and Barry Keoghan (who you will recognize as the kid from the boat in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk). This film is designed to get under the skin of audiences, making some people hate it, while others will love it. I wrote in my Cannes review that "it's some seriously creepy, unsettling stuff." But I still loved it.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, from YouTube:

A teenager's (Barry Keoghan) attempts to bring a brilliant surgeon (Colin Farrell) into his dysfunctional family take an unexpected turn. The Killing of a Sacred Deer is directed by prominent Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, of the critically acclaimed films My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, and The Lobster previously. The screenplay is written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou. This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition earlier this year (read our review), where it won the Best Screenplay award (tied with You Were Never Really Here). A24 will release Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer in select theaters starting November 3rd later this fall. So who wants to see this? Thoughts?