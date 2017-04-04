First UK Teaser Trailer for Animated Comedy Film 'The Son of Bigfoot'

"This year the wildest legend of all comes to life." Studiocanal UK has unveiled a very short teaser trailer for an animated film titled The Son of Bigfoot, produced by StudioCanal in France, and animated by nWave Pictures in Belgium. The film is aimed towards younger kids and families, and is about a boy who goes "on an epic and daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost dad, only to find out that he is none other than the legendary Bigfoot." Surprise! The voice cast hasn't been revealed yet, even though this teaser does include one voice. We've seen some low-budget horror films based around bigfoot recently (like Exists or Willow Creek), but it's interesting to see a goofy, family-friendly take on the furry forest monster. Enjoy.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Degruson & Ben Stassen's The Son of Bigfoot, on YouTube:

Teenage outsider Adam sets out on an epic and daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost dad, only to find out that he is none other than the legendary Bigfoot! He has been hiding deep in the forest for years to protect himself and his family from HairCo., a giant corporation eager to run scientific experiments with his special DNA. As father and son start making up for lost time after the boy's initial disbelief, Adam soon discovers that he too is gifted with superpowers beyond his imagination. But little do they know, HairCo. is on their tail as Adam's traces have led them to Bigfoot! Son of Bigfoot is directed by animation filmmakers Jeremy Degruson & Ben Stassen, both of whom directed the film Thunder and the House of Magic previously. The screenplay is written by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker. The Son of Bigfoot is set to open in the UK starting this August, but no US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?