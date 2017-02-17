First Teaser Trailers for Old School Practical Effects Horror 'The Void'

"Indescribably horrific." A short 30-second teaser trailer from the UK has arrived for a "horror event" film titled The Void, a throwback to old school practical effects and John Carpenter horror. The Void is co-directed by Jeremy Gillespie & Steven Kostanski (both from Canadian filmmaking collective Astron-6), and is a mind-bending sci-fi horror thriller about a small town overrun by some "otherworldly threat". The cast includes Aaron Poole, Ellen Wong, Kathleen Munroe, Kenneth Welsh, and Daniel Fathers. Based on the marketing pitches, I'm certainly intrigued by this film. I just need to see more actual footage of these practical effects, but this teaser is a nice start. The scalpel in the eye scene is totally disgusting. Enjoy.

Here's the UK teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Gillespie & Steven Kostanski's The Void, from YouTube:

And here's the US teaser trailer for Jeremy Gillespie & Steven Kostanski's The Void, also from YouTube:

Encountering a blood-soaked man on a dark deserted road, a police officer rushes the victim to the local hospital. Soon the staff and patients are trapped by a terrifying, otherworldly threat and forced on a hellish voyage into the depths of the building to escape the nightmare. Shocking, haunting and boasting mind-blowing practical special effects. The Void is co-directed and co-written by Jeremy Gillespie (of Father's Day; a former art director) and Steven Kostanski (of Manborg, Bio-Cop), working together for their first time. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest, Toronto After Dark and the London Film Festival last year. The Void opens in UK theaters on March 31st, and in the US starting April 7th this spring. Anyone?