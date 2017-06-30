First UK Trailer for Biopic 'England Is Mine' About Musician Morrissey

"Steven, what are you waiting for? Take a chance." Entertainment One in the UK has revealed an official trailer for a film titled England Is Mine, a biopic telling the story of famed musician and singer Steven Patrick Morrissey. Morrissey is played by Jack Lowden (seen in '71, A United Kingdom, Denial, Tommy's Honour) in the film, and the rest of the cast includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Jodie Comer, Peter McDonald, Laurie Kynaston, Simone Kirby, Finney Cassidy, and Katherine Pearce.. Set in the 1970s in Manchester, the film is about his early life as a young teenager before he became the lead singer of seminal 80's band The Smiths, along with his first fateful encounter with Johnny Marr. This looks very good, reminds me a bit of Sing Street with his musician dreams. Will be seeing this when it opens. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Gill's England Is Mine, originally from The Guardian:

A portrait of Steven Patrick Morrissey (played by Jack Lowden) and his early life in 1970's Manchester before he went on to become lead singer of seminal 80's band The Smiths. England Is Mine is directed by English filmmaker Mark Gill, making his feature directorial debut after two short films previously, one of which (titled The Voorman Problem) earned Oscar and BAFTA nominations a few years ago. The screenplay is co-written by Mark Gill and William Thacker. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival this summer, but no other festivals. England Is Mine opens in select UK cinemas starting on August 4th, but still doesn't have any official US release date yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's into seeing this film?